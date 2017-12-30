Woman looking for child after finding his abandoned gifts

The bag found with the presents.

A Florida woman who found some Christmas presents on the side of a busy road is trying to find the child they were intended for.

Andrea Reid told NBC2 she was heading to a Christmas Eve gathering with her family when she spotted something through the fog on the side of Interstate 75 near North Port. She stopped and took the gifts.

She said the wrapping had come off several of the presents, probably when they fell from a car.

Ms Reid added she could not "imagine being that person getting to the house and all excited to give these gifts away, and they're not there".

The tags say they are for Branson, from Pops, Windy, Randy and Jack.

Ms Reid's online post about the lost gifts has been shared many times on Facebook.