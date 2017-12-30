Could this battered banger be the worst-kept car on UK roads?
Driver reported after UK police spot car being driven
UK police pulled over a wreck of a car which was still being driven on the roads despite having no windows or mirrors.
The old banger, which also had extensive damage to all areas of its bodywork, was once a red Rover but is now a patchwork of blue and yellow. It was stopped by officers in Crewe, Cheshire.
A picture was posted on the Cheshire Police Taskforce Twitter account.
The driver of the battered vehicle, who has not been identified, was reported "for having no insurance and using a vehicle in a dangerous condition", police confirmed.
The car was seized.
Police wrote on Twitter: "Stopped in @PoliceCrewe. We kid you not."
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.