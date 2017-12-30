Valletta council to suggest morning hours for waste collection

Consultation on waste collection in Valletta closes in two weeks. Photo: Jonathan Borg

The Valletta local council will be suggesting alternate waste collection times after proposed pick-up slots irked residents.

Valletta mayor Alexiei Dingli yesterday told the Times of Malta that a morning pick-up time, somewhere between 6am and 8am, would be put forward in a list of proposals next month – to look out for those residing in the capital.

Valletta 2018 Parliamentary Secretary Deo Debattista launched a consultation on waste collection with residents and business owners in Valletta earlier this month.

The city, he said, had experienced a social, cultural and economic boom and while this must be celebrated the country also had to address its repercussions.

“One of these problems is the excessive generation of domestic and commercial waste in the city,” he pointed out.

The consultation period comes to a close in two weeks. The Chamber for Small and Medium Enterprises has suggested pick up times between midnight and 3am, and 3pm and 5pm.

Chamber CEO Abigail Mamo said the proposed time slots were primarily based on suggestions from the business community.

“Our members are businesses, be it retail, catering or others. So, naturally our proposals are based primarily on their needs,” she said.

Suggested slots make little sense for those who call Valletta home

Ms Mamo explained that the suggested time slots were meant to work as a compromise to meet the needs of different the businesses in Valletta.

Residents however, have complained that the suggested time slots make little sense for those who call Valletta home.

“Midnight and 3am? Do they think I am going to wait up to take out my rubbish?” one resident asked.

Another lamented the 3pm to 5pm slot saying he would still be at work when he was meant to be taking out his rubbish.

The issue of waste collection in Valletta has been in the news for several months.

Back in August this newspaper revealed how domestic waste collection in the city costs more than five times the national average with authorities pointing to restaurateurs who leave their rubbish on street corners as the main culprits.

The reform is expected to introduce new deterrents to curb abuse.

One suggestion is for anyone caught taking out waste outside the new time slots will be subjected to a €200 fine on the first offence.

This can be upped to €500 on the second offence, and to €1,000 on the third or any further offence.