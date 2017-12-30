Today's front pages - December 30, 2017

These are the main stories featured in today's newspapers.

Times of Malta reports that the unmanned private jet that crashed into a building at Luqa on Wednesday was properly secured and parked according to procedure,

according to preliminary investigations. It also reports that Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia has filed an application with the taxman to settle his dues but no arrangements have been made yet.

In-Nazzjon says Lm38 million in cash remain unconverted 10 years since Malta introduced the euro.

L-orizzont reports V18 chairman Jason Micallef saying that around 70,000 people are estimated to attend the New Year's Eve celebrations in Valletta. It also reports that HSBC's Quikcash card will no longer be used.