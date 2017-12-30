Civil society organisations get financial aid to stay active at European level

Grants handed out by Parliamentary Secretary for Youth, Sport and Voluntary Organisations, Clifton Grima (right). Photo: DOI

A total of 46 civil society organisations have between them received €118,000 to help them remain active at a European level.

The Civil Society Fund is run by the Maltese Council for the Voluntary Sector. The assistance was distributed during a ceremony held at the Volunteer Centre in Valletta.

The grants were handed out by Parliamentary Secretary for Youth, Sport and Voluntary Organisations, Clifton Grima.

He said that the government valued the contribution these organisations were giving. They are also Malta’s voice in the plenary sessions of the EU. He said that the government considered NGOs as important partners in social and economic development of this country.

Every organisation is entitled to 80 per cent of all costs incurred in participating in forums, not only local but also at European level.

Civil society organisations are considered the backbone of any democratic society. According to the European Commission, civil society organisations include non-governmental and voluntary organisations, local organisations, cooperatives, trade unions, professional associations, universities, media and independent foundations.

Dr Grima said that the determination and dedication of people performing work in voluntary organisations is essential in improving human dignity.