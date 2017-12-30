Archbishop discusses abortion, V-18 and youths as he meets the public

Archbishop Charles Scicluna discussed youth, abortion and V-18 while exchanging festive greetings with the public on Saturday morning.

As a Christian community, life needs to be protected from conception, the Archbishop said in reaction to the abortion debate, insisting children are God's gift to families.

Speaking at the Curia, where around 100 people visited to exchange festive greetings with the bishops, including Archbishop Emeritus Paul Cremona, Mgr Scicluna also invited families to create an environment where youths feel they are listened to. Adolescents need messages of hope and encouragement.

Archbishops around the world will be visiting Rome to discuss youth and their involvement in the vocation.

Turning his attention to Valletta 2018, Mgr Scicluna urged the public to appreciate the beauty of the capital and to increase our appreciation of the environment around us.

Mgr Scicluna also invited the public to join him in thanking the media for their service.