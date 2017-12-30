Unsightly billboards
I have many a time flagged the use of the unsightly billboards next to the historical Porte des Bombes gate, in Floriana. It seemed that the message had finally touched the right chords but, alas, they reappeared for at least a couple of months for the election campaign, after which they were thankfully removed.
Now another has appeared, first announcing some religious statue thing and now advertising Valletta’s New Year’s Eve celebrations.
It is disdainful that anyone should be allowed to abuse a site which is just a stone’s throw away from the Planning Authority’s offices. When it is the authorities themselves that give the example, I can only say one thing: shame on you.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.