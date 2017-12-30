Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

I have many a time flagged the use of the unsightly billboards next to the historical Porte des Bombes gate, in Floriana. It seemed that the message had finally touched the right chords but, alas, they reappeared for at least a couple of months for the election campaign, after which they were thankfully removed.

Now another has appeared, first announcing some religious statue thing and now advertising Valletta’s New Year’s Eve celebrations.

It is disdainful that anyone should be allowed to abuse a site which is just a stone’s throw away from the Planning Authority’s offices. When it is the authorities themselves that give the example, I can only say one thing: shame on you.