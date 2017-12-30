Transport emissions fines

There have been numerous letters in the press and even a question in the European Parliament about transport emissions recently. Alfred Sant’s question to the European Commission about the modernisation of the EU mobility package pointed out that the average EU person who cycled instead of using a car could potentially reduce the commitment made under the Kyoto Protocol by three to six per cent, making significant savings for taxpayers and motorists.

Sant also asked: “How will the expected EU mobility package encourage the use of bicycles and ensure the presence of needed infrastructure for proper and protected parking in addition to cycle lanes?”

Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc replied: “Cycling is an integral part of the EU urban mobility policy and has, undoubtedly, a great potential to reduce CO2 emissions in transport. The Commission has been working on making cycling more prominent in the transport policies by providing more funding for cycling projects (including infrastructure) and supporting exchange of best practices.”

Yet, our government seems to be a slow-starter in exploiting a potential six per cent reduction in emissions and EU fines.

With cycling rising by roughly 20 per cent each year, there are approximately 35 times as many bicycles being used each day as electric cars. But while important questions are being asked in the European Parliament, very little is being done locally to help cycling commuters, despite bicycles being low-hanging fruit.

Environment Ministry efforts, for instance, will focus almost entirely on promoting electric cars, which represent just 0.5 per cent of the total vehicle stock. Cycling is now somewhere around 1.6 per cent but independent traffic counts have seen as much as five per cent modal share in rush hour traffic. So why are we not investing in what is successful?