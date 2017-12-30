Life is a dream

In his play La vida es sueño, Pedro Calderón observes “that to live is but to dream”. In hindsight, life indeed looks like a dream. At the same time, our dreams seem as real to us as our waking life.

This paradox was expressed centuries ago by the Chinese sage Zhuangzi: “Zhuangzi dreamed that he was a butterfly. He was elated as a butterfly and waswell pleased with himself. He knew nothing of Zhuangzi. But shortly after he awoke and found himself to be Zhuangzi. He did not know whether as Zhuangzi he dreamed he was a butterfly or whether as a butterfly he dreamed he was Zhuangzi.”

Arthur Schopenhauer described the universe as “a dream, dreamed by a single dreamer where all the dream characters dream too”.

This recalls Hindu cosmology, where the universe is portrayed as Vishnu’s dream.

In William Shakespeare’s play The Tempest, Prospero declares that “We are such stuff as dreams are made on; and our little life is rounded with a sleep”.