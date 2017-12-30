X

Closing in:

Saturday, December 30, 2017, 00:01 by Mario Dingli, Sliema

In command

I hope Air Malta pilots will not give in to the arrogant and haughty Konrad Mizzi who thinks he is able to manipulate anything and anyone.

