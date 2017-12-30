Old Firm derby ends in goalless draw

Rangers’ James Tavernier in action with Celtic’s Leigh Griffiths.

Celtic and Rangers had to settle for a point apiece as a frantic Old Firm derby finished goalless.

Neither side were able to capitalise on a host of chances in an end-to-end Celtic Park clash, with Rangers' Alfredo Morelos the chief culprit in the second half.

Both goalkeepers, Celtic's Craig Gordon and Rangers' Wes Foderingham, kept their sides in it with key saves, with Gordon pulling off a stunning point-black range stop to deny Morelos, who then sent a free header inexplicably wide.

Scott Sinclair wasted Celtic's best chance in the first half when he pulled a shot wide with the goal gaping after the ball came through to him at the back post.