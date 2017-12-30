Updated: Levski Sofia to visit Malta for training camp - reports

Delio Rossi, coach of Levski Sofia.

According to reports in Bulgaria, Levski Sofia are set to arrive Malta on January 9 and will stay on our shores for four weeks, during which they will play five friendlies.

One of their games will be against Malta champions Hibernians followed by matches against Oleksandria, currently 8th in Ukraine's top-flight and Orenburg from Russia's Division Two.

While the fourth opponent is still to be known, the Bulgarian side had to conclude their training camp with a sparring against Bayern Munich II.



However, the Bavarian side are reportedly set to travel to Malaga, in Spain, in order to pursue their winter training camp instead of Malta.

These games have not been officially announced by the former Bulgaria champions.

26-time champions of Bulgaria Levski Sofia have opted for Malta as their winter destination in the interest of pursuing a training camp which will enable them to prepare for the second part of the championship.

Their arrival was confirmed by coach Delio Rossi who spoke about their winter plans in the press conference after their Bulgarian Cup quarter-final against Dunav 2010 which saw them progress into the final four earlier this evening, joining Botev Plovdiv, Slavia Sofia and CSKA Sofia.

In the light of the recent emergence of Ludogorets who claimed the last six championships, Levski Sofia have been struggling to mount up a serious title challenge and the former Lazio coach Rossi was appointed in order to restore pride to the team.

Among the players he has at his disposal, he can bank on the experiences of Jordi Gomez and Gabriel Obertan. Gomez was a key figure at Wigan Athletic in the Premier League while the Frenchman had short spells at Manchester United and Newcastle United.

The team is currently sitting third with 39 points, nine points adrift of Ludogorets.

The Bulgarian side qualified only once to the group stages of the UEFA Champions League, back in the 2006/2007 season when they were drawn alongside Chelsea, Barcelona and Werder Bremen after overcoming Chievo in the preliminary round.