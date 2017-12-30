Announcements - December 30, 2017

CAMILLERI. On December 29, LAWRENCE, former Mid-Med Bank Gozo Manager, aged 79, passed away. Grateful for his life are his wife Carmen, his children Noel and wife Rose, Tanya and husband Pascal, Ronald and wife Annie, Norma and husband Andrè, his grandchildren Anne Marie, Nathania, Luke, Chiara and Tiffany, his brothers Joseph, Fr George, SJ and sisters Vitorina and Katie, numerous relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Gozo General Hospital on Tuesday, January 2, at 2.45pm for Xagħra Collegiate Basilica, Gozo, where Mass will be celebrated at 3.30pm. No flowers by request but donations to Arka Foundation, Gozo and Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF. On December 29, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, Mater Dei Hospital, ANNE, née Saliba, of Sliema, aged 79, passed away peacefully to a better life, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her children Jesmond and his wife Stephanie, Alex and his wife Christina, and Ivan, her beloved granddaughter Francesca, her sister Josephine widow of Richard Ellul, her brother Emanuel Saliba and his wife Dorothy, and her sister Myriam and her husband Philip Cilia and other in-laws, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, December 30, at 1pm for Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Mosta cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PACE. In loving memory of JOSEPH, who passed away peacefully on December 28, 2017. He leaves to mourn his loss his devoted and loving wife Margaret, his beloved children Martin, Noel and his son Thomas, Alexandra, and his sister-in-law Ivonne Gauci and other relatives and friends. Mass will be celebrated today, Saturday, December 30, at 9am at Attard Church, followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal peace and rest.

Requiem Mass

Mass for the repose of the soul of DOREEN ELLUL, on the second anniversary of her demise, shall be celebrated today, Saturday, December 30, at 4.30pm at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Divine Mercy, Naxxar. The attendance of family and friends will be appreciated.

In Memoriam

CALLUS MALLIA – STELLA, née Testaferata Abela. In memory of a genuine loving mother and grandmother, especially today being the 26th anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. May she rest in peace. Vicky, Paula, Peter, Cesca and their families.

FRENDO RANDON – BEVERLY. In loving memory of a beloved mother, on the 12th anniversary of her demise. Sorely missed and forever in our hearts, her daughters Jessica and Fabrizia and Frank. Lord, grant her eternal peace.

FRENDO RANDON – BEVERLY. In loving memory of a beloved grandmother, on the 12th anniversary of her demise. Sorely missed and forever in our hearts. Her grandchildren Sam and Alexandra Borg, Lucas Richter and Julia Cachia. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MANGION – MARY, née Nicholas. Loving and cherished memories of a dear and beloved mother and grandmother, especially today the 21st anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her children Alfred and Edith, their respective spouses and children. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MICALLEF – CARMELA (Eugenia). In ever loving memory of a beloved mother and grandmother on the 16th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Tessie and Victor Shaw and grandchildren and family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PIZZUTO. In loving memory of our dearest ETHEL, today the 13th anniversary of her crossing over to eternal life. Very fondly cherished by her sister Lina, Ronnie and family.

SCIBERRAS – GEORGE (ex-PS343). In treasured memories of a dearest husband, father and grandfather, today the third anniversary of his death. Much loved and greatly missed. Today’s 5pm Mass at the chapel of St Paul Shipwreck, St Paul’s Bay, will be offered for the repose of his soul. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Serafina, Lino, Nathalie and Edwin.

SLADDEN – HENRY. Cherished and fondest memories, today the eighth anniversary of his demise. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Family Sladden.