Pharmacies open tomorrow

Chemimart City Gate Pharmacy, City Gate, Valletta (2123 8355);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 706, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 8623);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 82, Victory Street, Qormi (2149 9697);

Anici Pharmacy, Anici Street, Qormi (2148 7162);

Pharmaplus, Ganu Street, Birkirkara (2149 2958);

D’Argens Pharmacy, 330, Rue D’Argens, Gżira (2133 0817);

Spiżerija Merħba, Shop 2, Lapsi Street, Ta’ Ġiorni (2133 3886);

Chemimart Pharmacy, 4,5,6, Il-Piazzetta, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 8369);

Misraħ Kola Pharmacy, Pitkali Street, Attard (2143 4137);

St Mary Pharmacy, 2, Antonio Schembri Street, Attard (2143 6348);

Grognet Pharmacy, 41, Constitution Street, Mosta (2143 2038);

Qawra Pharmacy, Earl’s Court/1, Imħar Street, Qawra (2158 0881);

El Medina Chemist, Fliegu Street, Qawra (2157 6308);

Santa Luċija Pharmacy, 1, Dorell Square, Santa Luċija (2189 0111);

Vittoriosa Pharmacy, 9, Main Gate Street, Vittoriosa (2180 7529);

Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);

St Elias Pharmacy, St Elias Street, Xgħajra (2166 0300);

Milia’s Pharmacy, Qaliet Street c/w Lampuka Street, Marsascala (2702 3322);

Martin’s Pharmacy, 182, Birżebbuġa Road, Birżebbuġa (2165 1031);

St Philip Pharmacy, Ċeppun Street, Għaxaq (2180 8723);

Kristianne Pharmacy, Ċavi Street, Mqabba (2168 3048);

Milia’s Pharmacy, 42, Blue Grotto Avenue, Żurrieq (2168 9971);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 47, Freedom Avenue;

Żebbuġ (2146 5411);

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);

Palm Pharmacy, 2, Palm Street, Victoria, (2156 6170).

■ The pharmacy at the Malta International Airport is open from 8am till 10pm.

■ The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours, seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.

■ The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.