Pharmacies open on Monday
9am to noon
Chemimart, 20/21, Republic Street, Valletta (2124 6051);
Brown’s Pharmacy, 706, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 8623);
St George’s Pharmacy, 21, Main Street, Qormi (2144 3045);
St Bartholomew Pharmacy, 230, Fleur-De-Lys Road, Santa Venera (2148 2558);
St Luke Pharmacy, St Luke’s Road, Pietà (2124 1293);
Penny Lane Pharmacy, Sejjieħ Street, Swieqi (2137 5373);
Remedies Pharmacy, 133, Rudolph Street, Sliema (2134 4722);
Medica Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, Balzan (2144 5741);
Medicine Chest Pharmacy, Demitrius Farrugia Street, Għargħur (2142 2204);
Parkes Pharmacy, 582, St Paul Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 1764);
Maddalena Pharmacy, Shop 2, Binja tal-Faqqani, Dawret it-Torri, Santa Luċija (2167 7037);
Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);
Mediatrix Plus Pharmacy, 7, Sanctuary Street, Żabbar (2782 6685);
Green Cross Pharmacy, 31, Gregorio Bonnici Square, Żejtun (2169 3723);
St Andrew’s Pharmacy, 25, Dun Pawl Street, Luqa (2182 0795);
Tal-Grazzja Pharmacy, Franġisk Farrugia Street, Żebbuġ (2146 2068);
Make Over Pharmacy, Block A, Town Centre HOS, Mtarfa (2145 2833);
Castle Pharmacy, 2, Independence Square, Victoria (2155 6970);
Sokkors Pharmacy, St Gregory Street, Kerċem (2155 3018).
■ The pharmacy at the Malta International Airport is open from 8am till 10pm.
■ The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours, seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.
■ The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.
