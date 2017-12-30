New Year’s Eve celebrations in Valletta

Ember Trio

International artists will be taking to the stage at St George’s Square in Valletta tomorrow to ring in the New Year as well as the start of the Valletta 2018 – the European Capital of Culture.

Gianluca Bezzina

The New Year’s Eve event will kick off at 8.30pm and will include three international artistes – the Ember Trio – a new-age string trio who combine a unique blend of classical and contemporary production elements and who are considered Europe’s most successful classical crossover string trio.

The line-up also includes Brass House Unit which will also feature Gianluca Bezzina, Ozzy Lino and Gloriana as well as Kim & the Band.

There will also be a dance performance by a ballerina suspended under a balloon. A 3D architectural countdown will welcome the New Year with DJ Mykill and Trumpet Live to close off the night.

Celebrations at St George’s Square, Valletta, start at 8.30pm. Entrance is free.