Fairy tale setting

Santa’s Toy Town at Popeye Village is a seven-room village where Santa’s elves work hard to prepare toys for Santa to deliver. It features a spectacular mascot parade for all the family to enjoy; a dance with the elves and puppet shows. Those attending can roam in the enchanted forest, search for Santa and sing along to all popular Christmas songs.

The Christmas package includes the following:

• Entrance to Popeye’s film set;

• A variety of Christmas-themed animation shows;

• Entrance to Santa’s toy town;

• Entrance to the enchanted forest;

• Access to Popeye’s comic museum;

• Entrance to the cinema (for a 15-minute documentary of the famous film set);

• Silversmith demonstrations;

• Use of nine-hole mini-golf course;

• Free sample of mulled wine;

• Free postcard;

• Crafts area.

Santa’s Toy Town at Popeye Village in Mellieħa will remain open until January 5.