Annual Christmas concert in Żejtun

The Joy Gospel Singers

The Żejtun local council will be presenting its annual Christmas concert today at St Catherine parish church.

Taking part will be the Joy Gospel Singers, who will interpret various styles of Gospel music, including traditional and spiritual works, as well as contemporary Christian music.

The lively and synchronised choreography adds to the gospel interpretation of the songs, which convey a positive message of hope.

The repertoire features classical Christmas music and festive songs both in Maltese and English.

During the concert, members of the Żejtun Literature Group will perform some of their poems with social and festive themes, while children from the parish will set up a life crib while accompanying some of the songs.

During the event, the Żejtun local council will award the best two band musicians of the year from the two main band clubs of Żejtun – the Beland Band Club and the Żejtun Band Club – with the Carlo Diacono trophy.

Before the concert, the local council, with the participation of Żejtun organisations and band clubs, will commemorate the 220th anniversary since Grandmaster Ferdinand von Hompesch honoured Żejtun with the title of a city, Città Beland, on December 30, 1797.

The symbolic commemoration will be held at 7.30pm at Carlo Diacono Square, Żejtun.

The concert is being held today at 8pm and everyone is invited. For booking, phone the local council on 2166 3866 or send an e-mail on: [email protected]. Entrance is free.