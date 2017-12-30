A toast to the New Year

Photo: George Scerri/MGOZ

The Gaulitanus Choir’s programme of events for the festive season reaches a climax on Monday, when it will musically usher in the New Year with the sixth edition of A New Year’s Toast.

The choir will present a festive musical repertoire intended to set a positive mood for the year’s start. Hence, some Christmassy numbers, such as the main excerpts from the oratorio The Story of Christmas by US composer Henry Alexander Matthews and a special medley compiled by Colin Attard entitled Ding, Dong! The Christmas Bells are Ringing! – will alternate with an extremely bouncy choral selection from Georges Bizet’s great and ever-popular opera Carmen.

These vocal numbers will be juxtaposed with a few instrumental excerpts which, together with a few surprises, should further make for a pleasant evening.

The concert will prominently feature the choir, its soloists and some guest instrumentalists.

Gaulitanus’s resident pianist Stephen Attard will accompany .with the choir’s artistic musical director Colin Attard conducting.

The concert is being held at the Kempinski Hotel San Lawrenz, Gozo, on Monday, at 7.45pm. Entrance is free. For more information, log on to www.gaulitanus.com, call 7703 8971 or send an e-mail to [email protected].