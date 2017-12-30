Watch: Highlights of Friday's NBA games

Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) dunks the ball as Houston Rockets forward Ryan Anderson (33) looks on in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. The Wizards won 121-103. Photo: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Bucks 97, Thunder 95

Giannis Antetokounmpo's baseline layup with nine-tenths of a second left gave Milwaukee a controversial win over the Thunder.

Antetokounmpo appeared to step on the baseline as he made his move toward the basket, but the play was not reviewable, and the game ended as Russell Westbrook's desperation heave fell short. After the buzzer, Oklahoma City's Carmelo Anthony argued with officials at length, pointing to the video board, which showed the play, then zeroed in on Antetokounmpo's foot.

Antetokounmpo led the Bucks (19-15) with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Westbrook finished with 40 points and 14 rebounds.

Wizards 121, Rockets 103

Otto Porter scored 26 points and Bradley Beal had 21 as the Washington Wizards handed the Houston Rockets their fifth consecutive loss with a 121-103 win on Friday night.

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 10 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter for the Wizards (20-16), who turned a nine-point lead entering the fourth quarter into a rout. John Wall finished with 17 points.

Hornets 111, Warriors 100

Dwight Howard totaled a season-high 29 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists to propel Charlotte to a stunning victory against Golden State.

Howard posted his 20th double-double this season and shot 10-for-15 from the field. Kemba Walker added 16 points and Nicolas Batum contributed 15 for Charlotte (13-22).

Kevin Durant scored 27 points and Klay Thompson added 24 for Golden State (28-8). Draymond Green nearly recorded a triple-double with 11 rebounds, 16 assists and eight points for the Warriors, who lost to Charlotte for the first time in their last eight meetings.

Raptors 111, Hawks 98

DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points and added five assists as Toronto defeated Atlanta for its 11th consecutive home victory.

The Raptors are 13-1 at the Air Canada Centre for the season. The franchise record for consecutive home wins is 12 set Jan. 18-March 4, 2016.

Kyle Lowry added 12 points and five assists, Jonas Valanciunas scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Delon Wright contributed 13 points off the bench.

Bulls 119, Pacers 107

Rookie Lauri Markkanen scored a career-high 32 points, Nikola Mirotic scored 28 and Chicago hit a season-high 18 3-pointers in a victory over Indiana.

Robin Lopez and Bobby Portis each scored 12 points for the Bulls (13-22), who have won 10 of their last 12 games. Justin Holiday and Jerian Grant also scored 11 points for Chicago, which finished the game 18 of 39 from 3-point range. Grant also had 11 assists.

Darren Collison scored 30 points for the Pacers (19-17), who lost their third straight game and again played without injured leading scorer Victor Oladipo (right knee soreness and swelling). Lance Stephenson, who started for Oladipo for the second straight game, finished with 18 points and nine rebounds.

Mavericks 128, Pelicans 120

J.J. Barea made two 3-pointers down the stretch and Dallas made a franchise-record 22 3-pointers to defeat New Orleans.

The Mavericks (12-25) made 22 of 39 shots from long range to better their club record of 19 3-pointers, and they scored their most points in a game this season.

The Pelicans (18-17) got 33 points from Anthony Davis and 32 points and 20 rebounds from DeMarcus Cousins but could not stop the Mavericks' long-range barrage.

Nets 111, Heat 87

Joe Harris scored 21 points and Brooklyn led by as many as 38 points in a win against Miami.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 18 points as Brooklyn (13-22) shot 49.4 percent and placed seven in double figures. Caris LeVert added 12 points and 11 assists for the Nets.

Josh Richardson scored 19 points for Miami, which lost to the Heat for the second time in the last 13 meetings.

Clippers 121, Lakers 106

Blake Griffin scored 24 points in his first game in a month, and Lou Williams added 23 as the Los Angeles Clippers cruised to a 121-106 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

DeAndre Jordan had 14 points with 16 rebounds as the Clippers (15-19) defeated the Lakers for the 21st time in the last 23 matchups, dating to the start of the 2012-13 season.

Jordan Clarkson scored 20 points while Julius Randle and Larry Nance Jr. added 18 each as the Lakers (11-23) lost for the eighth time in their last nine games.

Suns 111, Kings 101

Devin Booker scored 12 of his 26 points in the final five minutes, leading Phoenix to a victory against Sacramento.

TJ Warren also scored 26 points for the Suns and had 10 rebounds for a double-double. Marquese Chriss had 14 points for the Suns (14-23), who are 5-2 over their past seven games.

Zach Randolph had 14 points, leading seven Kings (12-23) in double-figures.