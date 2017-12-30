Watch: Mexico - Justice for the disappeared (ARTE)
Mexico has been ravaged by crime and drug warfare. In recent years, 200,000 people have been murdered, tortured or have simply disappeared without a trace.
The drug cartels are responsible, but also Mexico’s police and military.
Human rights activists are currently collecting testimony to bring these atrocities to the International Criminal Court in the Hague.
