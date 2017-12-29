Lewis eases past Webster into PDC Worlds semis

Jamie Lewis celebrates his win during day thirteen of the William Hill World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace.

Jamie Lewis stormed into the semi-finals of the William Hill World Darts Championship with a 5-0 whitewash of Darren Webster at Alexandra Palace.

The 26-year-old provisional-round qualifier, who defeated second seed Peter Wright before earning his quarter-final place with a 4-1 win over James Richardson, lined up a meeting with Phil Taylor or Gary Anderson after a dominant performance.

Lewis clinched the first set with a double-16 finish before taking a 2-0 lead after breaking Webster's throw twice in the second.

Webster missed three doubles to draw level at 2-2 in the third set to open the door for Lewis, who returned to the oche to hit double eight and move 3-0 up.

Lewis maintained his dominance before closing in to one set of the last four with a double-20 finish in the first-to-five match.

Webster took the first leg of the fifth set against throw but Lewis hit back by taking the next two to move one leg away from the last four.

The Welshman was briefly delayed in his charge as Webster pulled back to 2-2 in the set before both missed set-winning doubles, however Lewis became the first man through to the semi-finals with a double six.

"I still can't believe it to be honest," Lewis told Sky Sports Darts after the match. "I'm in the semi-finals of the World Championship.

"It's still not really sinking in but obviously I'm so chuffed to win that game.

"I thought it was going to be a close game and go 5-4, 5-3 either way, but to come out and win that game 5-0, I'm just so chuffed."