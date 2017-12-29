X

Friday, December 29, 2017, 12:17 by Press Association

Train evacuated after abandoned suitcase found

Turned out that 'dangerous weapons' inside were knives

Photo: Shutterstock

Swiss police evacuated a train over what turned out to be an amateur cook's abandoned suitcase full of kitchen knives.

St Gallen canton police said they stopped the train in Rorschach in north-eastern Switzerland after the suitcase decorated with the words "8-tung gefaehrlich - Waffe" ("Warning, dangerous - Weapon") and illustrations of what appeared to be explosions was found.

There was also a phone number on the case. Officers tracked down the owner and brought him to the scene to open the luggage. Police said the owner told them he had forgotten the case when he got off the train at an earlier stop in Landquart.

He said the alarming decor was meant to put his children off opening it.

