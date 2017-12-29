Watch: Over 70,000 expected for Valletta's New Year celebrations

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

More than 70,000 people are expected to flood into Valletta on Sunday to ring in the New Year, Valletta 2018 Chairman Jason Micallef said.

"This year we have pulled out all the stops. It's really going to be a spectacular show," he said.

Standing on a stage being erected in St George's Square for the event, Mr Micallef told reporters that the show will be focused in the area in front of the President’s Palace between 8pm and 2am.

The festivities will include brass and string bands, DJs, and an international aerial ballerina display. Several of Malta's top performers will hit the stage, including Ozzy Lino and Eurovision star Gianluca Bezzina.

“Special” buskers will also be spread across the capital – adding to the festive vibe.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici said this year’s celebrations would be broadcast live on television for those unable to attend.

“Growing up, I remember watching celebrations in Rome and London on TV, and wondering ‘will we ever have anything like this in Malta'? I'm so proud to say that we do,” he said.

The public is urged to use public transport to get to and from Valletta on the day, with special schedules expected to be announced for buses and harbour ferries.

Speaking with Times of Malta, Mr Micallef said that following a meeting with the Valletta business community it had become clear that 2017 had seen “one of the busiest Christmases for Valletta in years”.

“This fills us with excitement, and I’m sure this will be one of the biggest New Year’s Eve celebrations the country has ever experienced,” he said.