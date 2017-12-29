Today's front pages: December 29, 2017

Pictures of the aftermath of the unmanned plane crash on Wednesday night featured prominently in today's newspapers:

On the front page of the Times of Malta, a story explains how the published list of new Maltese citizens does not identify which ones had 'bought' their passports, while another says that the point system should take into account unequal risk.

L-orizzont says there were doubts whether the aircraft which careened off the apron on Wednesday night had been properly secured.

In-Nazzjon reports that French experts were in Malta to establish the cause of the plane incident and adds that a delicate operation will have to be undertaken to move the aircraft out of the building it crashed into.

The Malta Independent underlines the road-safety campaign over the festive season, highlighting the importance for those who intend to drink to take alternative means of transport.