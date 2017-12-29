No plan yet to get cyclists safely around ‘super-roundabouts'

Cyclists are worried about a rise in accidents related to their favourite sport. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

The government’s pledge to double the number of cyclists on the roads was a victory overshadowed by “dangerous” changes at main junctions, among others, a ‘cycling balance sheet’ published by the Bicycling Advocacy Group shows.

According to the same data, the negative outweighed the positive this year.

Group spokesman Jim Wightman said the biggest feats for 2017 included joining the European Cycling Federation and actively participating in the EU presidency’s Valletta Road Safety Declaration.

The commitment by former transport minister Joe Mizzi to double cycling each year was welcomed, as was a bike-sharing scheme launched late in 2016 but which gained popularity this year.

On the other hand, the biggest head-aches for cyclists, according to the balance sheet, were the loss of several ‘quiet ways’ and the new ‘super-roundabouts’ joined by dual carriageways, such as those in Qormi, Lija and Gudja.

There was a drop in environmentally friendly pedelec bike use after owners were made to register

While most experienced local cyclists could probably get around the large roundabouts without too much trouble, the addition of another lane, combined with the increased speed of cars accessing the junctions, made them more challenging for beginners, it noted.

So far, neither Transport Malta nor the Transport Ministry had come up with a plan to get cyclists safely around the roundabouts, Mr Wightman remarked.

Cyclists are also worried about a rise in cycling-related accidents that had reached 2013 levels.

As evidenced by police data, although there was a decline over the first three quarters of this year, the total amount of cycling accidents (48) in that period was comparable to the 50 accidents recorded up until the third quarter of 2013, according to the BAG.

Cyclists have also highlighted the drop in the use of pedelec bikes, after owners were obliged to register their environmentally friendly, electrically assisted bicycles. The BAG believes that the registration of such bikes should be officially repealed to bring Malta in line with rest of the EU.

This year, cyclists have also raised concern about the lack of lifts at the Mrieħel footbridge, saying that ramps should be installed instead.

Without lifts, which replaced the ramps in the original design, people with mobility issues, the elderly, those with pushchairs and cyclists were unable to access the bridge, with the risk of deciding to cross the road possibly leading to a tragedy, the BAG warns.