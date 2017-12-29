Man suspected of shooting at Paola resident’s door must pay bail deposit

The man suspected of having fired shots at the front door of an elderly Paola resident last month had his bail confirmed by a Criminal Court of Appeal, albeit at a higher price.

Melvin Debono, a 26-year old unemployed man from Paola, was arrested and arraigned over the incident by investigators acting on evidence gathered from the crime scene. He had been granted release from custody a few days before Christmas.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo had upheld the request for bail against a personal guarantee of €4,000 and an obligation to sign the bail book on a daily basis.

However, following an appeal filed by the Attorney General, the Criminal Court, Madam Justice Edwina Grima confirmed bail but imposed the added condition of a €1,000 deposit, which the accused must fork out before being released from jail.

In the presence of the accused, the elderly victim had explained before Magistrate Farrugia Frendo how on the afternoon of November 19 she had heard what sounded like a tremor outside her door.

The following day, a nurse who visited the woman on a daily basis to administer treatment noticed a hole in her patient’s main door, thereby triggering the report to the police which eventually led to the arrest and arraignment of the suspect.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel.