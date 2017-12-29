Ignoring police order turns society into a jungle - magistrate

Ignoring or refusing outright to obey legitimate police orders would land society in a state of unlawfulness, referred to as a ‘jungle’ by a magistrate when turning down a request for bail by a man who violently resisted police arrest in Marsa on Thursday morning.

Mohammed Aawal Salifu, 33, from Ghana appeared before Magistrate Joe Mifsud on Friday morning, charged with insulting and threatening police, violently resisting arrest, slightly injuring a police officer, breaching the peace, disobeying legitimate orders and damaging an officer’s mobile phone.

The court heard how the arrested man had reacted violently when stopped by police who asked him questions, injuring three officers before being finally arrested.

Escorted to court to answer for his alleged wrongdoing, the man pleaded not guilty and requested bail which was, however, denied by the court pointing out that “legitimate police orders given to citizens are not there to be contested, argued, ridiculed or summarily ignored.”

While every person had a right to contest such orders before the appropriate forum, everybody had to obey legitimate police orders, the magistrate stressed, pointing out further that a failure to do so would land society in a ‘jungle’ state which would be the complete ‘antithesis’ of the order necessary for harmony in society.

The man’s behaviour had caused ‘unnecessary alarm’ among the local community, casting a negative light upon the majority of foreigners who reside in our midst and "scrupulously abide by the laws of the country, living in harmony with the rest of society", the Court remarked.

Lawyer Francine Abela was legal aid counsel.