Watch: Dramatic new photos of unmanned aircraft crash show extent of damage

Video: Jonathan Borg

Equipment used to transport bricks to a storage facility in Luqa was badly damaged when an aircraft was blown out of its parking position by strong winds on Wednesday night.

The damaged equipment consisted of rails inside a building on the other side of the road, Polidano Group’s legal counsel Jean Paul Sammut said.

Dr Sammut added the damages run into “tens of thousands”.

The aircraft careened from its parking position, crossed the narrow road and crashed against the building, demolishing part of a wall. The plane's nose, including the cockpit, ended up inside the building. No one was injured in the accident.

Civil aviation industry sources said the Bermuda-registered plane was probably moved by the strong winds notwithstanding the wheel chocks. Force seven winds had been forecast.

The civil aviation authorities have opened an investigation. Photos: Jonathan Borg

The Air Accident Investigation Bureau is investigating the accident and sources said the plane would need to be moved from its present position before an accurate estimate of the damages could be calculated.

TVM reported that the aircraft narrowly avoided the airport's electricity distribution centre, which could have had serious consequences. The report said that the aircraft wing missed the electricity centre by just three centimetres.

The Dassault Falcon 7x was parked in Apron 4, an area reserved for civil aircraft and general aviation, Malta International Airport said in a statement. Apron 4 is close to the Lufthansa Technik facility.

The plane arrived on Boxing Day and aircraft enthusiasts said they spotted the plane at Luqa at least on five other occasions.

Online information indicates the aircraft belongs to Flying Lion Limited. According to the Bermuda government's website, the company belongs to Michael Ashcroft and Peter Michael Reeder Garrison. Lord Ashcroft is a former deputy chairman of the UK Conservative Party and is estimated to be worth about £1.32 billion.

Lord Ashcroft hit headlines last month when the Paradise Papers leak revealed the 71-year-old was using an unknown Bermuda-based trust to protect his wealth.

When asked via Twitter whether the aircraft belonged to him, Lord Ashcroft was quick to post: “Noooo­­­…”