Rubble walls and lizards

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The small island of Cominotto (Kemmunett) lies to the west of Comino island, across the Blue Lagoon (in Maltese bejn il-Kmiemen, between the Cominos).

Both Comino (Kemmuna) and Cominotto islands are composed of hard greyish upper coralline limestone, being relatively jagged rock. And both islands feature large tracts of barren land and garigue, which are enclosed by old rubble walls.

On Cominotto, in particular, any soil there may have been in the past has mostly been blown away by wind and rain erosion so that very little top soil remains and the bedrock has, in many cases, been exposed.

Dating its extensive rubble walls is a conundrum. There are at least 13 of these, some short and straight or slightly curved, a couple having a wide V-shape or obtuse angle. Some being semi-circular and more extensive appear to follow the island’s contours and are the main man-made features. This is amply clear in a close-up aerial photo of Cominotto but trudging on this island on foot the shape of these old rubble walls is not so apparent. Yet, their shape from the air appears to betray some sort of deliberate design, mostly following the natural contours of the landscape.

Hardly anyone now climbs from sea level to the top of this bare and arid island. Several swimmers venture and cross over to its sandy and pebbly beach from Comino across the Blue Lagoon. But most of them only venture as far as the seashore, except for the odd individual, and small groups from Malta’s Nature Trust. As a result, the stony topmost part of this islet is relatively untrodden and generally unknown.

Cominotto is indeed a paradise for its colony of numerous elusive green-brown lizards, which possess a perfect habitat among the lose stones and flora typical of this island.

No other man-made features are evident.

Off the northwest point of Cominotto, a very shallow reef rises out of deep waters. Many sea craft have foundered on it. It is now marked by a high buoy, which regularly emits a sensor-operated warning light between dusk and dawn.