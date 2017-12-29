New Year gift

I have read on this newspaper recently that, according to this year’s Charities Aid Foundation index, we Maltese have placed among the top three donating countries in the world.

What fabulous news to hear! However, that is part one of the story.

Part two reads as follows: how would we, as Maltese, be placed when it comes to forgiveness and reconciliation with those who have wronged us? Are forgiveness and reconciliation not outstanding examples of what real charity is all about?

Benjamin Franklin wrote: “Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbours and let every new year find you a better man.”

Can we let ourselves grow in the virtue of forgiveness?

Could this be the best gift we can ever donate to each other not only for the New Year but for every single day of our lives?