The panto of the rings

Princess Anna (Gaia Cauchi) and her fiancé plan every detail of their wedding, but everything goes awry when a jealous suitor steals the rings.

Nothing is left to chance when one plans a wedding, but the one featured in the latest Christmas panto in Maltese encounters a serious problem when the rings are stolen.

Princess Anna (Gaia Cauchi) and her fiancé, Kristoff, (Kevin Paul Calleja) plan every detail of their wedding, even rehearsing a dance routine. But everything goes haywire when Hans (Ian Fenech), who had eyes for Anna, steals the rings and Olaf, responsible for organising the ceremony, is blamed for it. Olaf then tries to make copies of the rings.

That, in a nutshell, is the jumping-off point of Kumpanija Teatru Rjal’s panto Frowżinn. Do Princess Anna and Kristoff live happily ever after?

Rodney Gauci again stars as the dame in the Maltese-language performance.

The script is by the comedy duo Danusan, and the orchestra plays hit songs under the direction of George Debono. The choreography is by Kinetic Dance Studio, make-up by Justin Brincat and costumes by Noel Loui Noir. Ray Abdilla directs the panto, which is produced by Pawlu Testa.

Frowżinn will continue its run at the Catholic Institute in Floriana today at 7pm, tomorrow at 7.30pm, January 5 at 7.30pm, January 6 at 7pm, January 7 at 2pm and 6.30pm, January 13 at 7.30pm and January 14 at 5pm.

More information is available on 7771 1008 or by visiting www.kumpanijateatrurjal.com.