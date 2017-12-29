Shuttle service for Valletta ferry on New Year's Eve

The Valletta-Sliema-Three Cities ferry will be operating a shuttle service on New Year's Eve to cater for the masses expected for the capital celebrations.

Both ferries will operate a shuttle service on both sides of Valletta until 4am on New Year's Day. The first shuttle service departure shall start after the normal schedule and the last departure will be from Valletta.

The extended service applies to both routes: Sliema – Valletta and The Three Cities – Valletta.



On January 1, the public holiday schedule will apply, but ferry services will be suspended between noon and 4pm.

For further information, visit: www.VallettaFerryServices.com