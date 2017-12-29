Shuttle service for Valletta ferry on New Year's Eve
The Valletta-Sliema-Three Cities ferry will be operating a shuttle service on New Year's Eve to cater for the masses expected for the capital celebrations.
Both ferries will operate a shuttle service on both sides of Valletta until 4am on New Year's Day. The first shuttle service departure shall start after the normal schedule and the last departure will be from Valletta.
The extended service applies to both routes: Sliema – Valletta and The Three Cities – Valletta.
On January 1, the public holiday schedule will apply, but ferry services will be suspended between noon and 4pm.
For further information, visit: www.VallettaFerryServices.com
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.