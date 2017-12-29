X

Closing in:

Friday, December 29, 2017, 17:46 by Denise Grech

Rowers pull for charity

Participants rowed almost 21km to raise money for Id-Dar tal-Providenza. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Eight members of the Malta Rowing Association raised €1,002 for Id-Dar tal-Providenza, with the aim to kick-start a project to donate two rowing machines to the residence.

“We would like to help make rowing a more inclusive sport,” the Malta Rowing Association said in a statement.

Participants rowed approximately 21 kilometres using indoor rowing machines yesterday at the Siġġiewi residence for persons with disabilities.

The group was composed of oarsmen from the Bormla, Marsa and Kalkara regatta clubs.

Affiliates of the Siġġiewi Rowing Club and University of Malta Rowing Club also gave their time for the cause. Id-Dar tal-Providenza houses 110 people with disabilities in its eight residences.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, Malta Rowing Association president Joseph Grima said that the group wanted to share its passion for indoor rowing with people who may encounter difficulties in practising the sport due to a disability.

Prof. Grima also hopes that the initiative will serve to help indoor rowing become more established in the country.

Participant Josef Pisani told the Times of Malta that the event was an ideal opportunity to train for the national regattas while contributing to a worthy institution that eases the lives of people with disabilities.

Mr Pisani said that the preparation and training for the rowing marathon took “a few months”, and that Maltese rowers faced particular challenges, since they had to practise in salt water instead of lakes.

Another hurdle highlighted by Prof. Grima is that private motor boats are crowding the local sea, making it difficult for rowers to train in a safe environment.

