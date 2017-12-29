X

Closing in:

Mosta neighbourhood reminds locals of a 'war zone'

Residents of taż-Żokrija fed up of all the rubbish

"It's looking like a war zone."

A newly-developed neighbourhood in Mosta is proving hard to keep clean, with some locals displaying a shocking lack of civic pride and developers adding to the mess with rubble of their own. 

Residents from the Taż-Żokrija area told Times of Malta the area was coming to resemble "a war zone", with December rains washing a combination of bulky refuse, construction rubbish and domestic waste past their front doors. 

"We've been pushing for enforcement and regular street cleaning for months," they said, "but the situation seems to be deteriorating." 

Residents said they had spoken with Mosta local council about the problem. 

"In all fairness, steps were taken to collect the rubbish, but since enforcement is non-existent, residents keep littering on a daily basis," they said. 

The Taż-Żokrija area had made Times of Malta headlines last summer, when residents banded together to complain about construction debris caused by an ongoing residential development project. 

Locals now fear that the neighbourhood will end up being in an even worse state once the various construction projects in the area are done and dusted. 

"The area will literally be inhabited by hundreds of people soon, and I dread to think of the noise ,dust and littering," one local told Times of Malta. 

Spotted something worth sharing? Get in touch on [email protected]

Residents say they're fed up of seeing rubbish everywhere.Residents say they're fed up of seeing rubbish everywhere.
