Friday, December 29, 2017, 06:07

Vintage Christmas cards

The Gozo Philatelic Society has set up a new exhibit at level -1 at Il-Ħaġar Heart of Gozo Museum in Victoria.

Part of the ‘Chistmas in Gozo’ initiative, the exhibition features a selection of vintage Christmas cards.

The museum has hosted numerous events during the festive period, including mini-concerts and crib exhibits.

The exhibition runs until the end of January at Il-Ħaġar Museum, Pjazza San Ġorġ, Victoria, from 9am to 5pm. Entrance is fee.

