Friday, December 29, 2017, 09:12

New Worlds exhibition

Anna Nightingale, an internationally acclaimed abstract expressionist painter who spends her time working between London and Gozo, is exhibiting her works at art... e gallery in Victoria.

Nightingale is a graduate of Central St Martins College of Art and Design and has a number of successful exhibitions to her name.

The current exhibition is entitled New Worlds.

The exhibition runs until January 5  at Art... e gallery, Library Street, Victoria. For more information, visit www.annanightingaleart.com; [email protected];@ AnnaNightingaleArt

