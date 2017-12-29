New Worlds exhibition

Anna Nightingale, an internationally acclaimed abstract expressionist painter who spends her time working between London and Gozo, is exhibiting her works at art... e gallery in Victoria.

Nightingale is a graduate of Central St Martins College of Art and Design and has a number of successful exhibitions to her name.

The current exhibition is entitled New Worlds.

The exhibition runs until January 5 at Art... e gallery, Library Street, Victoria. For more information, visit www.annanightingaleart.com; [email protected];@ AnnaNightingaleArt