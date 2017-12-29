New Worlds exhibition
Anna Nightingale, an internationally acclaimed abstract expressionist painter who spends her time working between London and Gozo, is exhibiting her works at art... e gallery in Victoria.
Nightingale is a graduate of Central St Martins College of Art and Design and has a number of successful exhibitions to her name.
The current exhibition is entitled New Worlds.
The exhibition runs until January 5 at Art... e gallery, Library Street, Victoria. For more information, visit www.annanightingaleart.com; [email protected];@ AnnaNightingaleArt
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.