Gozo in bloom

Photos: Charles Spiteri

A photography exhibition by Angela Di Giulio, entitled I Fiori di Gozo – Colours between Light and Shadows – is currently on display in Victoria.

Di Giulio was born in Naples, Italy, in 1981. She started art studies in 1995 at the Liceo Artistico Osvaldo Licini in the Marche Region, where she studied painting and sculpture until 2000.

She furthured her sculpture studies at the Accademia Di Belle Arti, in Urbino, where she obtained a diploma in sculpture in 2006.

Di Giulio continued her studies at the Istituto Europeo di Design in Milan where she specialised in fashion photography and film direction. She received a diploma in photography in 2009.

The exhibition runs until January 3 at Cittadella Hall no. 5, Sentinella, Victoria. Opening hours: Monday to Saturday from 10am to 5pm and Sundays from 10am to 3pm. Admission is free.