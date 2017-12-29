Announcements - December 29, 2017

Mr JOSEPH PORTANIER and Ms HELEN CASSAR

The marriage took place on December 29, 1957, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. Thank You Lord for giving our parents years of good health and happiness together. We pray that You continue to bless them. Congratulations mum and dad on this very special day. Alex, Tanya, Mark and Martin.

Obituaries

CALLEJA. On December 28, at Roseville Retirement Home, Attard, JOE, former ASA waterpolo referee, widower of Junie née Cardona, formerly of Valletta and St Paul’s Bay, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Mother Church, to a better life at the age of 82 years. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his beloved children Edward and his wife Therese, and Dorianne and her husband Stephen Mifsud, his grandchildren Katryona, Timothy, Rebecca, Luke and Andrew, his sister May, widow of Benny Pace, his brother Wilfred and his wife Joyce and their families, his late wife’s brothers and sisters and their families, other relatives, former colleagues and numerous friends. The funeral cortege leaves Roseville Retirement Home, tomorrow, Saturday, December 30, at 7.15am, and proceeds to Our Lady of Sorrows parish church, St Paul’s Bay, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am to celebrate his life followed by interment in the Calleja family vault at the Divine Mercy Cemetery, St Paul’s Bay. Merciful Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. On December 27, at Mater Dei Hospital, Tania née Taylor, of Sliema, aged 71, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Dominic, children Marouska, Kurt and his wife Claire, grandson Aiden, her sister Judith and her husband Anthony Mifsud, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, December 29, at 1pm for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CAMOIN. On December 28, ROSE, passed away aged 79. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved twin sister Marcelle, wife of Donald Taylor, her brothers-in-law Victor Calleja and his wife Eileen, Michael Camoin and his wife Carmen, her numerous nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, December 30, at 7.45am for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Gżira, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors.

CASSAR. On December 27, MARY, widow of Agostino, two weeks away from her 100th birthday, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved children Walter Gualtiero and his wife Pat, Elizabeth Betty and her husband Roger Baldacchino, her adored grandchildren Gabriella and her husband William England, Erika and her husband Georgios Rouvelas, Giselle Baldacchino and her partner Martin Loef, Denise and her husband Terence Cachia and her great grandchildren William James, Mara, Mina, Victoria, Sofia and Eleni, Cousins, family and friends local and overseas. ‘Un esempio di moglie, madre, nonna e bisnonna’. The funeral cortège leaves Casa Antonia today, Friday, December 29, at 9am for Our Lady of Mount Carmel church, Balluta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEBONO. On December 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, MIRIAM née Craus, of Tarxien residing in Gudja, aged 59, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Joseph, her daughter Reneè and her fiancè Roderick Gatt, her mother Lucy Craus, her in-laws John and Grace Debono, her brothers Raymond and his wife Frances, Stephen and his wife Angela and Sandro and his wife Marie, her sister-in-law Rosanne and her husband Joseph, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Saturday, December 30, at 2.30pm for Gudja parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 3pm followed by interment in the family grave at the Gudja cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to The Marigold Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA. On December 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, PETER, aged 94, of Birkirkara, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Victoria, his daughters Elizabeth, wife of Dr Noel Fenech, and Dr Anna Maria, wife of Frankie Abela, his grandchildren Julian, and his wife Michela, Jeremy and Marylin, Nicholas and Chiara, Joseph and Raina, his nephews and nieces and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, December 30, at 8.30am, for St Joseph the Worker parish church, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the consultants and staff at Ortho-paedic Ward 1.

GRECH. On December 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, ELENA, aged 84, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Emmanuel, her sons Frans, Victor and his wife Carmen, Charles and his wife Evelyn, Tonio and his wife Brigitte and her daughter Maria, her nephews Mark, Giovanni and his wife Christine and her niece Elisa, her sister Maria, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Saturday, De-cember 30, at 2.30pm at the Balzan parish church followed by interment at the Balzan Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DEBONO – VINCENT. Cherished memories of a beloved father and grandfather on the 27th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His family.

MAGRI OVEREND – REGINALD. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear father and grand­father on the 41st anniversary of his demise.

Those we love remain with us, for Love itself lives on.

Cherished memories never fade because a loved one is gone.

Those we love can never be more than a thought apart,

For as long as there is memory, they’ll live on in our heart.

Andrew and Caroline, Julian, Jonathan and Ingrid, Nicola and Stephen, and his grandchildren Michael, Amanda, Jamie, Lisa, Adam and Thomas. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

MANGION – JOSEPHINE. Al-though absent you are always near, still missed, loved and always dear. Simone and Adrienne.

SALNITRO – JOSEPH. Treasured memories of a loving father and grandfather on the 57th anniversary of his demise.

XUEREB – BICE. Treasured memories of a loving mother, today being the 25th anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Dear lord, grant her eternal rest. Her children.