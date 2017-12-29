A coming-of-age drama

Swagger is a documentary about a class of French youth who are determined to fulfil their dreams even when the cards are stacked against them.

As part of a programme for children and youths, Spazju Kreattiv at St James Cavalier is presenting Swagger, a visually stunning documentary that follows the life, dreams and ambitions of 11 teenagers growing up in an underprivileged neighbourhood in France.

Director Olivier Babinet’s original take swaps a direct exposé of life on the streets for a tenderly candid approach where individual character portraits explore the personalities and aspirations of its young subjects.

One-on-one interviews are intercut with fictional scenarios, where flights of fancy communicate the youths’ unique selves to the audience.

Music by Jean-Benoit Dunckel, member of the popular music group Air, adds to the magic of this documentary about a class of French youth who are determined to fulfil their dreams even when the cards are stacked against them.

The result is a real-life coming-of-age tale filled with sincerity, humour and fantastical imagery that reflects the enduring nature of childhood imagination and hope against the odds.

The film is being screened in French with English sub-titles at St James Cavalier, Valletta, today, at 8.30pm. For bookings and more information, visit www.kreattivita.org.