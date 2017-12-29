A time of giving

Businesses do well to support Christmas charity – yet their responsibilities towards society should last throughout the year. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Every Christmas heralds a rush of days during which we burn a hole in our pocket with all that we spend on food, drink and gifts.

But it is also a time when it has become customary to donate to charitable causes. The over €6 million collected during Tuesday’s edition of L-Istrina is a case in point. This element of giving is important as, for some charities, it represents their only or main lifeline.

Through such charity, many businesses would believe that they fulfilled their social responsibility. They would claim that the taxes they pay, the employment they provide and the sizeable donation made at this time of year are enough to quieten their conscience and can be driven exclusively by the profit motive during the rest of the year.

They have not yet acknowledged that things do not really work out like that. And it is simple to understand why. Such businesses believe that society is indebted to them for what they do. In effect, they are indebted to society and no matter how big the donation they make is, it does not match the social cost they impose on society.

There are a number of factors to consider in this regard.

The first is their attitude towards the State and its institutions. Anyone who has invested one’s own money to create a business activity wants a business-friendly public sector.

We would not want red tape to hinder our activities. However, we also need to accept that rules are there to be obeyed and not to be broken.

Any undue pressure on the State and its institutions to close an eye is tantamount to doing a disservice to society. It hurts those who play the game by the rules and those whose voice is not heard. Yes, we should have a business-friendly public sector that works to lighten administrative burden – but the business sector should not seek to transform it into a businessman-friendly public sector.

Whatever we do, it must always be subject to the common good

The second consideration to make is the responsibility towards future generations. The profit motive that drives businesses can be short-sighted. Better make the profit today and let tomorrow look after itself. Sometimes the business sector forgets that it also has a responsibility that goes into the long-term; a responsibility towards those who will succeed us.

The business sector needs to leave society in a better shape than we found it. A week may be a long time in politics, as the former UK Prime Minister Harold Wilson said, but it is a very short time in business. Business activity needs to be sustainable over the long term if it is to make a positive contribution to society.

The third consideration is the environment. No amount of donations to charity and no amount of taxes paid can ever be enough to justify harm to the environment as a result of business activity. The environment belongs to society and harm to the environment would be tantamount to illegal expropriation by the few.

The final consideration is the belief that whatever we do, it must always be subject to the common good. It is indeed the government’s primary responsibility to safeguard the common good.

However, it is not only the government’s responsibility. It is also the responsibility of the business sector both individually and collectively to take the necessary actions that promote the common good, be it in its investment decisions, its policies related to their employees, and in its relationship with customers.

Again, no amount of donations or taxes can ever justify any ill treatment of employees, dishonesty towards customers or investment decisions that serve the few at the expense of the more vulnerable.

The Christmas period will continue to be a time of giving, as it should. However, the responsibility of the business sector towards society is 365 days a year and not just during the festive period.