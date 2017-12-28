X

Closing in:

Advert
Thursday, December 28, 2017, 06:52 by Press Association

New York ferry runs aground

27 passengers stranded for hours

Photo: Manhattan News

Photo: Manhattan News

A ferry carrying more than two dozen people hit a sandbar and got stuck for hours on Wednesday, spurring an evacuation on a frigid night in the waters off New York City.

No injuries were reported in the second stranding in a month for the city's newly-expanded ferry service.

The city-sponsored, privately run ferry left the Rockaway peninsula in Queens at 5.15 pm., bound for lower Manhattan on a evening with temperatures of around -6C.

About 10 minutes into the trip, "we just came to a screeching halt," passenger Jake Nicholson said.

"Everyone pretty much went flying," he said from the boat, stuck in the waters between Rockaway and Brooklyn.

He said he was nearly tossed over the row of seats in front of him, and his phone ended up a few rows away.

Mr Nicholson, a 21-year-old senior at Loyola University Maryland, said passengers initially were told that there was a mechanical error, then that the boat had hit a sandbar and that the captain tried to back the boat off it.

Four hours later, he, his brother and a friend were waiting their turn to get off the chilly ferry in the small, inflatable boats rescuers were using because of the shallow water.

By then, passengers were "just sitting down, trying to stay warm," said Mr Nicholson, who'd missed the Washington Capitals v New York Rangers game that was the reason for his ferry trip.

The evacuation of the passengers got underway around 7.30pm.

They were all safely removed sometime before 11pm, and officials said the disabled boat would be towed off the sandbar overnight.

Phone and email messages to the ferry company, Hornblower Inc, weren't immediately returned.

The ferry to and from Rockaway is part of a $335 million effort, launched this summer, to use the waterways to ease strains on New York's public transportation system.

The service is separate from the famous free ferry that has long travelled between Manhattan and Staten Island.

Last month, more than 100 passengers were rescued from a Rockaway-bound ferry that ran aground off lower Manhattan.

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Japanese woman, confined by parents for years, found frozen to...

  2. Apple down on report of tepid iPhone X demand, suppliers fall

  3. Explosion hits pipeline feeding Libya's Es Sider terminal

  4. Britain escorts Russian ship near national waters amid strained...

  5. Watch: US town buried under 135cm snowfall

  6. Former Peruvian president Fujimori asks for forgiveness

  7. Pope delighted as circus acts perform during weekly audience

  8. Watch: Gunman opens fire inside Moscow factory, one dead

  9. Explosion injures people at St Petersburg supermarket

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 28-12-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed