Tel Aviv attempts plastic brick record with 36-metre tower
Tel Aviv residents have built a world record-contending, 36-metre plastic brick tower, featuring more than 500,000 pieces, to honour a young cancer victim in the Israeli city.
The multi-coloured 'Omer Tower', named after eight-year-old Lego fan Omer Sayag, was completed using cranes in Rabin Square on Wednesday after more than a fortnight's construction work by thousands of residents.
There was no Guinness World Records adjudicator on site to measure the 'Omer Tower', meaning Tel Aviv must wait for approval from the body to confirm they have beaten the previous record of 35.05 metres, built in Milan in 2015.
