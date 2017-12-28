X

Closing in:

Advert
Thursday, December 28, 2017, 16:51 by Reuters

Tel Aviv attempts plastic brick record with 36-metre tower

Tel Aviv residents have built a world record-contending, 36-metre plastic brick tower, featuring more than 500,000 pieces, to honour a young cancer victim in the Israeli city.

The multi-coloured 'Omer Tower', named after eight-year-old Lego fan Omer Sayag, was completed using cranes in Rabin Square on Wednesday after more than a fortnight's construction work by thousands of residents.

There was no Guinness World Records adjudicator on site to measure the 'Omer Tower', meaning Tel Aviv must wait for approval from the body to confirm they have beaten the previous record of 35.05 metres, built in Milan in 2015.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Please keep your setbelt fastened... and your legs crossed

  2. Jack Russell bites off more than he could chew

  3. Tokyo-bound plane returns to LA because passenger was on wrong...

  4. Scorpion-proof socks for Prince Charles

  5. Toasting Trump - but no parody

  6. Protesters tell Kosove leader to get knotted over spending on ties

  7. Tel Aviv attempts plastic brick record with 36-metre tower

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 28-12-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed