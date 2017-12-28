X

Thursday, December 28, 2017, 08:04 by Press Association

Scorpion-proof socks for Prince Charles

Heir to the throne vows to wear them at Ascot

Photo: Shutterstock

A special pair of socks from the deserts of Arabia - described as 'scorpion-proof' - is included in the Prince of Wales's wardrobe this Christmas.

They are handwoven from goat hair and sheep wool and layered to protect from the burning hot sand, and he received the unusual gift in recognition of his support for research in one of the toughest regions on Earth, the Arabian Peninsula's Empty Quarter.

Charles backed a British-led expedition which traced arrow heads from civilisations 1,500 years old in a 49-day quest for evidence that the barren region was once heavily populated.

The heir to the throne said he would wear them at Royal Ascot, lead explorer Mark Evans said.

