Please keep your setbelt fastened... and your legs crossed

What do you do when you need to go at 32,000 feet? If you were on a Ryanair flight to Riga on Thursday, the answer is...nothing.

Two hours into the flight of 3.15 hours, the captain announced that owing to a technical problem, two of the plane's three toilets were not available. The third could not flush either.

The captain asked passengers to refrain, unless it was urgent.

Five minutes later, the seatbelt sign came on and passengers were told toilets were closed - an announcement later repeated three times.

A steward locked the toilets, but eventually relented for a couple of passengers.

Never was the Riga airport toilet in the arrivals section such a tourist attraction.