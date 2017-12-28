Watch: The highs and lows of Malta's turbulent year

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Elisa Lemarchand

A year ago, Malta's EU presidency was widely regarded as the most anticipated highlight of 2017, but in reality it paled in comparison to the drama and the news events that unfolded throughout the year.

Malta's most recognisable landmark - the Azure Window - finally succumbed to the force of nature and political scandals and claims of wrongdoing precipitated an early general election.

And then the unthinkable happened - Malta's most controversial journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was assassinated in a car bomb, prompting a series of protests by civil society.

This three-minute video by Elisa Lemarchand encapsulates Malta's turbulent 2017.