Thursday, December 28, 2017, 16:08

New member appointed to BA board

Charlo Bonnici has replaced Chris Scicluna on the Broadcasting Authority board, the government said.

The board is now composed of Mr Bonnici, Frans Ghirxi, Peter Fenech, and Alessandro Lia.

The members were appointed for two years with effect from next January 1.

The authority is chaired Martin Micallef, whose term expires in April 2019.

