Thursday, December 28, 2017, 16:19

MIA passenger caught with undeclared cash

To be arraigned this week

An undeclared sum of €16,500 and 2,397 Singaporean dollars were found by Customs officials on an airport passenger arriving from Istanbul.

Customs Department said in a statement its officers stopped a Singapore national who passed through the nothing to declare channel and his luggage was passed through the X-ray machine and flagged as suspicious.

The money was found following a search on the passenger and his luggage.
A ttotal of €10,000 were returned to the passenger while the remaining sum is being withheld pending investigations.

The passenger is expected to be arraigned this week.

