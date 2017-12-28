MIA passenger caught with undeclared cash
To be arraigned this week
An undeclared sum of €16,500 and 2,397 Singaporean dollars were found by Customs officials on an airport passenger arriving from Istanbul.
Customs Department said in a statement its officers stopped a Singapore national who passed through the nothing to declare channel and his luggage was passed through the X-ray machine and flagged as suspicious.
The money was found following a search on the passenger and his luggage.
A ttotal of €10,000 were returned to the passenger while the remaining sum is being withheld pending investigations.
The passenger is expected to be arraigned this week.
