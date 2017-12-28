X

Closing in:

Thursday, December 28, 2017, 16:24 by Edwina Brincat

Former prisoner sent back to jail

Admitted to stealing a mobile phone and indecent acts in public

A Gambian national who was last year jailed for six months for stealing an iPad and being in possession of cannabis will be returning to prison after he was on Thursday convicted of stealing a mobile phone and behaving indecently in public.

Osman Jarju pleaded guilty to stealing a Sony mobile phone from a woman in Swieqi in the early hours of December 4. On the same day, he also committed an act against public decency or morals.

The man was also charged with being a relapser.

Taking into consideration the nature of the offence and the accused’s criminal record, as well as his early guilty plea and cooperation with the police, the court, presided by magistrate Doreen Clarke, condemned the man to 17 months in jail.

Inspector Saviour Baldacchino prosecuted.

