Footfall higher as businesses celebrate end-of-year bonanza

After Christmas, many look forward to sales for good bargains. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Online shopping does not appear to have negatively affected Maltese businesses, with retailers reporting an increase in customers compared to last year’s Christmas season.

The trend of buying online remains popular, to the extent that courier service DHL experienced delivery problems this Christmas, leaving some fearing gifts would not reach their loved ones in time.

Both Maltapost and eCabs went to the assistance of DHL.

However, retailers at Baystreet, the Embassy shopping complex in Valletta and Main Street outlets in Paola said they did very well.

Chris Borg, assistant managing director at the Embassy mall, said footfall was higher compared to last year.

Footfall, also known as shopper counting, is used by businesses to measure the number of people entering a shop.

December remained a lucrative month for many, Mr Borg said, adding that shopping malls fared better this year compared to the same period in 2016.

Boxing Day sales were amazing

“It seems that people still want to try items on and although a percentage of consumers turn to online shopping to avoid the crowds, retail shops are doing well,” he added.

Black Friday, when hefty discounts are offered, seemed to have affected Christmas shopping very little, if at all, and retailers are confident the sales starting now are likely to be attractive too.

The GRTU – Malta Chamber of SMEs – had earlier this month expressed concerns that Black Friday could result in a “shift in consumption”, leading to a drop in Christmas sales.

Some retailers, too, had said they were worried customers might be tempted to do their Christmas shopping during Black Friday.

However, these fears proved to be unfounded with retailers saying they did well both on Black Friday and Christmas.

A spokeswoman for Baystreet shopping complex said there had certainly not been a decline in the number of shoppers.

Boxing Day sales were “amazing”, according to a Baystreet retailer, who said the increase in sale was “outstanding” compared to previous years.

Gift vouchers also resulted in customers rushing to stores as soon as the sales were announced, he added.

The only deterrent to shoppers would only be environmental damage and gridlock, another Baystreet retailer said.

Cranes in the area did not add to the Christmas spirit that attracted shoppers, he remarked.